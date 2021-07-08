WATCH: Katie Boyd Britt raises $2.2M in first 3 weeks of campaign for US Senate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Katie Boyd Britt joined CBS 42 Morning News to make a major announcement for her U.S. Senate campaign.

In her first three weeks of her campaign, Britt announced that her team has raised over $2.2 million. Her “Alabama First” campaign has received a lot of attention from the state’s GOP, but she knows the race for the senate seat is far from over.

“This (campaign) is about hardworking Alabamians and making sure that they have opportunity,” Britt said. “We are fighting for our values and our people in Washington D.C.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby endorsed former chief of staff Britt in the GOP primary for his Senate seat back in June.

In comments to Politico, he called her the best-qualified candidate to come along in a long time. Shelby is retiring at the end of his term, igniting a competitive GOP primary for the nomination in the red-leaning state.

Britt so far is in a three-way race for the GOP nomination along with U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and businesswoman Lynda Blanchard, who was former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia. Trump in April endorsed Brooks in the race.

