BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State Auditor, Jim Zeigler, joined the CBS 42 Morning News to talk about his campaign for secretary of state.

Zeigler, a Republican from Sylacauga, attended the University of Alabama. He won a position on the Alabama Public Service Commission in 1974 and ran seven times, unsuccessfully, for state office. Zeigler won his bid for state auditor in 2014 and has served in the position since 2015.

Zeigler will face Stare Representative Wes Allen in a primary runoff election June 21.