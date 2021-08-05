WATCH: Former Birmingham Mayor William Bell seeks to take back office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-native and former Magic City mayor, William Bell, seeks to take back office after being defeated in 2017 by current Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin.

William Bell attended John Carroll High School in Birmingham before heading to Tuscaloosa to attended the University of Alabama for his Bachelor’s and Graduate degree. Before calling it quits, Bell attended Miles College Law School before starting his political career.

Bell has been a part of Birmingham’s progression since first being elected to the Birmingham City Council in 1979. The 72-year-old Democrat was also the first African-American selected to serve as council president in 1985. After years of serving the community, he decided to lead the Magic City and ran for mayor in 1999, 2003, and 2007, but wasn’t elected as Birmingham mayor until 2010.

The former Birmingham mayor hopes to provide residents with better jobs, safer neighborhoods, and to remove blight.

Former Mayor Bell will have to compete with a half dozen others for the Birmingham mayoral race come August 24. Bell, current Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, businessman Chris Woods, activist Darryl T. Williams and Cerissa Brown, as well as Philemon Hill, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, and Napolean Gonzalez are all seeking the seat.

Voting for Birmingham mayor will be on August 24.

