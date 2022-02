BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The field for the Alabama governor seat has heated up over the past few months with a couple additions to the race.

Dean Odle, an Opelika pastor who leads a church and online ministry school, spoke with CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg Tuesday morning about his campaign for governor of Alabama.

The Republican primary for governor will be held May 24. From there, the general election will be held November 8, 2022.

