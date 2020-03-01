Alabama voters still researching Amendment 1 ahead of Super Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Voters head to the polls Tuesday to make their choices in the Alabama Senate race and the presidential primary, but they’ll also see another, less-publicized issue on their ballots. Some voters are still learning about it.

Amendment 1 gives voters the chance to determine whether the governor should have the power to appoint the members of the State Board of Education. Those members currently are chosen by voters.

Most of the voters CBS 42 spoke with Sunday said they either hadn’t heard about Amendment 1 or they didn’t know much about it. Those familiar with it said they still need to research it before making a decision.

“There’s always some fine print,” Forestdale resident Albert Powell said. “So once I get the fine print, get a better understanding, then I can make a knowledgeable decision.”

“My son is four years old right now, so it’ll be affecting him shortly, really just in a matter of years,” Birmingham resident Micaela Oer said. “So I want to make sure that I’m doing this from an objective standpoint.

A ‘yes’ vote would give the governor the power to appoint board members who then would have to be confirmed by the Senate. A ‘no’ vote would keep that choice with the voters.

