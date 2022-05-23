BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, voters across Alabama will make their voice heard in the primary election, deciding who will move forward in November for the general election.

Candidates are making last minute stops Monday to convince voters why they are the right choice. This includes incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey, who is looking to remain in office for another four another four years. CBS 42 Political analyst Steve Flowers said it’s going to be tough for Ivey due to the number of candidates she has running against her in the Republican primary, which could possibly lead to a runoff.

“She has had $15 million of negative adds ran against her,” Flowers said. “It’ll be tough for anybody to do that so if she does win without a runoff she is pretty strong, but I think she very well may do it. It’s going to be right on the 50% mark and that’s what we will be watching Tuesday night.”

Flowers said that the U.S. Senate race is the most expensive political race in Alabama history, estimated between $30 million to $50 million in campaign funds and contributions. The money is not just coming from the candidates’ pockets or their supporters here in the state.

“The bulk of the money is being spent by Political Action Committees (PAC) out of Washington,” Flowers said. “They have been formed to help these candidates because its unlimited campaign spending and Washington very interested in this race.”

Candidates will not be the only thing voters vote on Tuesday. An amendment to help state parks is also on the ballot. If approved, $85 million will go toward improvements and renovations for state parks in Alabama.

Anna Jones, activity coordinator at Oak Mountain State Park, said this will have a big impact for the park.

“Some renovations to the cabin areas, including upgraded cabin amenities, new lift stations there we can see continued improvements to some of our infrastructure to the park in addition to some really fun renovation to make sure we are providing the best experience for our guest,” Jones said.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

If needed, a runoff will be held June 21.