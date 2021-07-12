Voters head to the polls for special elections in Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters in parts of central Alabama will head to the polls Monday to fill two vacant seats – one for a state representative, the other for a state senator.

Shelby County residents will cast their votes in the House District 73 race. The seat has been vacant since November when Matt Fridy was elected to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. Democrat Sheridan Black is facing Republican Kenneth Paschal.

Black lives in Helena and has a background in healthcare and small business. She says she wants to improve education and access to healthcare. She also wants to create job opportunities.

Paschal is a 21-year U.S. Army veteran and American Legion post commander. He defeated four candidates to win the republican nomination. He says he’s pro-life and pro-family, and he supports limited government and personal responsibility.

Residents of Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties will vote in the Senate District 14 race. The seat has been vacant since December when Cam Ward was appointed director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Democrat Virginia Applebaum is facing Republican April Weaver.

Applebaum lives in Calera and practices law in Birmingham. She’s focused on education funding, healthcare options and improving the criminal justice system.

Weaver is a former Alabama house representative and member of the Trump administration. She says she’ll fight for common sense conservatism.

The polls are open Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.