VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters in Vestavia Hills rejected a proposed 9.8% property tax increase Tuesday that would have benefited the city school system.

Superintendent Todd Freeman said he appreciated citizens voting in the special election and is hopeful for future endeavors to pass similar efforts.

“The outcome of the election does not indicate a lack of support for our schools,” Freeman stated. “I am confident that we will continue to benefit from the support our community has given our school system since its inception.”

Investments would have included new STEM and world language classes for elementary students, new learning spaces and renewal of facilities.

