Two incumbents head to runoffs in city council races

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While five sitting city councilors held on to office after Tuesday’s city elections in Birmingham, two of their colleagues have been forced into runoff elections.

Council President William Parker and Councilor John Hilliard will both have to try once again to fend off opposition in runoff elections set for Oct. 5.

Parker will face opponent J.T. Moore in just over a month to decide who will represent the city’s fourth district on the city council.

Hilliard will face opponent LaTonya Tate in her runoff election for the district nine seat.

Five councilors — Huner Williams, Valeria Abbott, Darrel O’Quinn, Crystal Smitherman, and Wardine Alexander — held onto their seats.

One new councilor, Carol Clarke, will take office after winning the seat vacated by former Councilor Steven Hoyt, who is now CBS 42’s political analyst.

Birmingham has nine city council districts. Clinton Woods, who represents the first district, went unopposed.

