Turnout in Birmingham elections ‘moderate to light,’ Secretary of State says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill commented Tuesday evening that turnout in the Birmingham municipal elections today has been “moderate to light.”

Merrill visited several voting precincts in the city today, including Legion Field, where voter turnout has been lower than in 2017.

Turnout in the 2017 city elections was just under 27 percent.

Merril said he believes turnout will be lower this year.

“There was a lot more enthusiasm in 2017,” he said, adding today’s turnout will likely be “a lot less.”

He said that he does not expect a surge of voters to participate in the hour before polls close at 7 p.m.