Trump vs. Biden: How Alabama counties voted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — President Donald Trump and Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville fared well in most Alabama counties Tuesday.
In an election that saw historic voter turnout, Trump won Alabama easily with 62% of the vote in Tuesday’s general election. Tuberville, who campaigned on a message of supporting Trump’s agenda, defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones with 60% of the state’s vote.
In 54 of Alabama’s 67 counties Trump and Tuberville, both Republicans, came away with the majority of the vote. In three counties — Blount, Cleburne and Winston — Trump had about 90% of the vote.
In 13 counties, Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Doug Jones garnered more votes. Their best performances were in Greene and Macon counties, where each received a little more than 80% of the vote.
Trump wins
Autauga- 72%
Baldwin- 80%
Barbour- 54%
Bibb- 78%
Blount- 90%
Butler- 58%
Calhoun- 69%
Chambers- 57%
Cherokee- 86%
Chilton- 83%
Choctaw- 58%
Clarke- 56%
Clay- 81%
Cleburne- 90%
Coffee- 76%
Colbert- 70%
Conecuh- 54%
Coosa- 66%
Covington- 84%
Crenshaw- 74%
Cullman- 88%
Dale- 73%
DeKalb- 84%
Elmore- 74%
Escambia- 68%
Etowah- 74%
Fayette- 83%
Franklin- 82%
Geneva- 86%
Henry- 71%
Houston- 71%
Jackson- 83%
Lamar- 86%
Lauderdale- 72%
Lawrence- 77%
Lee- 59%
Limestone- 70%
Madison- 53%
Marion- 88%
Marshall- 83%
Mobile- 55%
Monroe- 58%
Morgan- 74%
Pickens- 58%
Pike- 58%
Randolph- 79%
Shelby- 69%
St. Clair- 81%
Talladega- 62%
Tallapoosa- 71%
Tuscaloosa- 61%
Walker- 83%
Washington- 74%
Winston- 90%
Tuberville wins
Autauga- 70%
Baldwin- 77%
Barbour- 52%
Bibb- 76%
Blount- 88%
Butler- 55%
Calhoun- 67%
Chambers- 55%
Cherokee- 83%
Chilton- 82%
Choctaw- 56%
Clarke- 54%
Clay- 79%
Cleburne- 88%
Coffee- 74%
Colbert- 67%
Conecuh- 52%
Coosa- 65%
Covington- 81%
Crenshaw- 71%
Cullman- 86%
Dale- 70%
DeKalb- 82%
Elmore- 72%
Escambia – 66%
Etowah- 72%
Fayette- 81%
Franklin- 79%
Geneva- 83%
Henry- 69%
Houston- 68%
Jackson- 80%
Lamar- 85%
Lauderdale- 68%
Lawrence- 73%
Lee- 58%
Limestone- 68%
Madison- 51%
Marion- 86%
Marshall- 81%
Mobile- 53%
Monroe- 56%
Morgan- 72%
Pickens- 56%
Pike- 56%
Randolph- 78%
Shelby- 68%
St. Clair- 80%
Talladega- 61%
Tallapoosa- 70%
Tuscaloosa- 60%
Walker- 81%
Washington- 70%
Winston- 88%
Biden wins
Bullock- 75%
Dallas- 68%
Greene- 81%
Hale- 59%
Jefferson- 56%
Lowndes- 73%
Macon- 81%
Marengo- 50%
Montgomery- 65%
Perry- 74%
Russell- 52%
Sumter- 74%
Wilcox- 69%
Jones wins
Bullock- 76%
Dallas- 70%
Greene- 83%
Hale- 61%
Jefferson- 58%
Lowndes- 74%
Macon- 83%
Marengo- 52%
Montgomery- 67%
Perry- 76%
Russell- 56%
Sumter- 75%
Wilcox- 69%
