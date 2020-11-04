Trump vs. Biden: How Alabama counties voted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — President Donald Trump and Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville fared well in most Alabama counties Tuesday.

In an election that saw historic voter turnout, Trump won Alabama easily with 62% of the vote in Tuesday’s general election. Tuberville, who campaigned on a message of supporting Trump’s agenda, defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones with 60% of the state’s vote.

In 54 of Alabama’s 67 counties Trump and Tuberville, both Republicans, came away with the majority of the vote. In three counties — Blount, Cleburne and Winston — Trump had about 90% of the vote.

In 13 counties, Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Doug Jones garnered more votes. Their best performances were in Greene and Macon counties, where each received a little more than 80% of the vote.

Trump wins

Autauga- 72%

Baldwin- 80%

Barbour- 54%

Bibb- 78%

Blount- 90%

Butler- 58%

Calhoun- 69%

Chambers- 57%

Cherokee- 86%

Chilton- 83%

Choctaw- 58%

Clarke- 56%

Clay- 81%

Cleburne- 90%

Coffee- 76%

Colbert- 70%

Conecuh- 54%

Coosa- 66%

Covington- 84%

Crenshaw- 74%

Cullman- 88%

Dale- 73%

DeKalb- 84%

Elmore- 74%

Escambia- 68%

Etowah- 74%

Fayette- 83%

Franklin- 82%

Geneva- 86%

Henry- 71%

Houston- 71%

Jackson- 83%

Lamar- 86%

Lauderdale- 72%

Lawrence- 77%

Lee- 59%

Limestone- 70%

Madison- 53%

Marion- 88%

Marshall- 83%

Mobile- 55%

Monroe- 58%

Morgan- 74%

Pickens- 58%

Pike- 58%

Randolph- 79%

Shelby- 69%

St. Clair- 81%

Talladega- 62%

Tallapoosa- 71%

Tuscaloosa- 61%

Walker- 83%

Washington- 74%

Winston- 90%

Tuberville wins

Autauga- 70%

Baldwin- 77%

Barbour- 52%

Bibb- 76%

Blount- 88%

Butler- 55%

Calhoun- 67%

Chambers- 55%

Cherokee- 83%

Chilton- 82%

Choctaw- 56%

Clarke- 54%

Clay- 79%

Cleburne- 88%

Coffee- 74%

Colbert- 67%

Conecuh- 52%

Coosa- 65%

Covington- 81%

Crenshaw- 71%

Cullman- 86%

Dale- 70%

DeKalb- 82%

Elmore- 72%

Escambia – 66%

Etowah- 72%

Fayette- 81%

Franklin- 79%

Geneva- 83%

Henry- 69%

Houston- 68%

Jackson- 80%

Lamar- 85%

Lauderdale- 68%

Lawrence- 73%

Lee- 58%

Limestone- 68%

Madison- 51%

Marion- 86%

Marshall- 81%

Mobile- 53%

Monroe- 56%

Morgan- 72%

Pickens- 56%

Pike- 56%

Randolph- 78%

Shelby- 68%

St. Clair- 80%

Talladega- 61%

Tallapoosa- 70%

Tuscaloosa- 60%

Walker- 81%

Washington- 70%

Winston- 88%

Biden wins

Bullock- 75%

Dallas- 68%

Greene- 81%

Hale- 59%

Jefferson- 56%

Lowndes- 73%

Macon- 81%

Marengo- 50%

Montgomery- 65%

Perry- 74%

Russell- 52%

Sumter- 74%

Wilcox- 69%

Jones wins

Bullock- 76%

Dallas- 70%

Greene- 83%

Hale- 61%

Jefferson- 58%

Lowndes- 74%

Macon- 83%

Marengo- 52%

Montgomery- 67%

Perry- 76%

Russell- 56%

Sumter- 75%

Wilcox- 69%

