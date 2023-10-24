BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The runoff election for House District 55 concluded Tuesday night with the win of a candidate born and raised in the community he will now serve.

Travis Hendrix won the vote for the house seat with 2,367 votes (65.12%), according to the Jefferson County election night results. The 41-year-old from Ensley defeated opponent Sylvia Swayne with 1,268 votes (34.88%), who made history as Alabama’s first transgender candidate to make it to a runoff election.

Hendrix was originally one of seven candidates running for the seat, which opened following incumbent Fred Plump Jr.’s resignation earlier this year. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels endorsed Hendrix’s run for representative.

Hendrix’s campaign has focused on economic growth, equity, education and public safety. He says the key to reducing violence and crime in the district is community policing and preventative measures, such as the Boys and Girls Club.

“We have to meet the community where they’re at,” Hendrix told CBS 42 anchor Andrea Lindenberg. “We have to go to them and have those intentional conversations about the underlying issues within the community. I think that if we can continue to bridge that gap with the community and the police department, anything is possible.”

Hendrix’s victory also means he will advance as the unopposed candidate for the special general election, which will be held on Jan. 9, 2024.