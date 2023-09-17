TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the last weekend of campaigning for two people who want to become the City of Talladega’s next mayor. Current Talladega Mayor Tim Ragland did not seek another term.

Jerry Cooper and Ashton Hall are the two candidates Talladega citizens will decide upon Tuesday in the mayoral runoff election. Both candidates were born and raised in Talladega and have served in public office in the city.

Cooper was a former mayor of Talladega. He was elected in 2015 and served until 2019. Cooper said he is running again because of his love for the city. If he’s elected a second time, he said will be visible and available to the citizens of Talladega.

“I am willing to help,” Cooper said. “People called me at 3:00 in the morning wanting me to help, and I wasn’t ugly to them. I would help them. But as I said earlier, I love Talladega. I don’t care where they live and what profession they got if they call me, I will talk to them, and if they leave their name and number, I will call them back if I’m not available to talk to them.”

Hall serves as vice chair of the city planning commission. Hall is running because he wants to be a positive example for young people who also desire to run for public office in Talladega. If elected, he wants to help bring new ideas to Talladega.

“More family dining,” Hall said. “One of the main things I have talked about with our citizens is I want to be able to help with more activities with our kids to be able to participate in to keep them active, whether it be academic or fun summer after school. Just something for them to benefit from in the community as well.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.