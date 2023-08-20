TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega residents will vote Tuesday to elect a mayor, city council members and school board members.
According to the City of Talladega, registered and qualified electors of the state who have resided within the corporate limits of the city for at least 30 days before the election are allowed to vote Tuesday. Voters must have been registered at least 14 days before the election to a cast a ballot.
The polls will open 7 a.m. Tuesday and close by 7 p.m. at the following sites: B.N. Mabra Recreation Center (Ward 1), Brecon Recreation Center (Ward 2), Spring Street Recreation Center (Wards 3 and 4) and Bemiston Recreation Center (Ward 5). A run-off election will be held Sept. 19 if necessary.
Below is a list of candidates and what office they are running for:
Mayor
- Michael R. Martin
- Ashton Hall
- Vann Caldwell
- Jerry G. Cooper
Ward 1
- Erica P. Graham
- Steve Dickerson
- George Adams
Ward 2
- Tony Draper
- Vickey Robinson Hall
Ward 3
- Joe Power
- Hugh Sims
Ward 4
- Terry McKee
- Betty C. Spratlin
Ward 5
- Martha Jordan
- Darius J. Williams
- Howard Williams III (Trae)
BOE 1
- Dixie Sanders Bonner
- Sandra Beavers
- Duane Player
BOE 2
- Kelly Adams
- Allison Edwards
BOE 3
- Jake Montgomery
BOE 4
- Chuck Roberts
BOE 5
- Megan C. Carpenter
- James Braswell