TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega residents will vote Tuesday to elect a mayor, city council members and school board members.

According to the City of Talladega, registered and qualified electors of the state who have resided within the corporate limits of the city for at least 30 days before the election are allowed to vote Tuesday. Voters must have been registered at least 14 days before the election to a cast a ballot.

The polls will open 7 a.m. Tuesday and close by 7 p.m. at the following sites: B.N. Mabra Recreation Center (Ward 1), Brecon Recreation Center (Ward 2), Spring Street Recreation Center (Wards 3 and 4) and Bemiston Recreation Center (Ward 5). A run-off election will be held Sept. 19 if necessary.

Below is a list of candidates and what office they are running for:

Mayor

Michael R. Martin

Ashton Hall

Vann Caldwell

Jerry G. Cooper

Ward 1

Erica P. Graham

Steve Dickerson

George Adams

Ward 2

Tony Draper

Vickey Robinson Hall

Ward 3

Joe Power

Hugh Sims

Ward 4

Terry McKee

Betty C. Spratlin

Ward 5

Martha Jordan

Darius J. Williams

Howard Williams III (Trae)

BOE 1

Dixie Sanders Bonner

Sandra Beavers

Duane Player

BOE 2

Kelly Adams

Allison Edwards

BOE 3

Jake Montgomery

BOE 4

Chuck Roberts

BOE 5