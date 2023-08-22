TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A meeting to determine if and when a runoff election for Talladega’s mayor will be held next week after neither top candidate received over 50% of votes at polls Tuesday.

City of Talladega public information officer Mary Sood confirmed that a canvas meeting will be held by the city’s board of registrars on Aug. 29 at noon.

The top two candidates for mayor were Ashton Hall and Jerry G. Cooper, who received 726 (48.72%) and 537 (36.04%) votes respectively.

To view the complete timetable of results, click here.