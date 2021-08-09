Stacey Abrams endorses Woodfin in re-election bid for Birmingham mayor

FILE – Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat who has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to combat voter suppression, speaks at the University of New England in Portland, Maine on Jan. 22, 2020. Berkley announced Tuesday that it had acquired rights to three out-of-print novels by Abrams that she had written nearly 20 years ago under the name Selena Montgomery. Berkley, a Penguin Random House imprint, will begin reissuing the books; “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion,” in 2022. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin has picked up another endorsement as he seeks a second term in Birmingham.

Former Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams announced her endorsement of Woodfin in a statement released Monday.

Abrams’ statement read:

Randall Woodfin is a committed leader who believes in justice and opportunity for all. He understands that with so much unmet need in our communities, now is not the time for complacency. We need leadership with the courage and vision to use government as a tool to advance true equity and holistically invest in the needs of people. Randall’s record reflects the vision, courage and steady leadership needed to make progress in every Birmingham neighborhood, including record investments in eliminating blight and building programs like Birmingham Promise that give hope and opportunity to a new generation of youth. Birmingham has long been a beacon of hope and opportunity. I support Mayor Woodfin as he carries on in that great tradition and meets the moment for the challenges we face today.

In 2018, Abrams ran for governor of Georgia, but lost to Brian Kemp. Since then, she has been active in national fundraising for the Democratic Party. Woodfin released the following response to her endorsement:

Stacey Abrams is a true public servant who has dedicated her career to expanding voting rights, uplifting marginalized communities and fighting for what’s right. She knows that when one Southern city succeeds in making Progress Together, we all share in that forward movement. In announcing her endorsement of my reelection campaign, Leader Abrams continues the work of championing the middle class, expanding opportunity and making our country fairer, more equitable and inclusive for everyone to work, live and thrive.

Recently, former Alabama U.S. Sen. Doug Jones also endorsed Woodfin. Other endorsements include former Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington, State Rep. Rolanda Hollis, Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, Alabama New South Coalition, Alabama College Democrats, Alabama High School Democrats and Central Alabama Labor Federation.

The mayoral election will be held Aug. 24. For more information on candidates and how to vote, visit our election headquarters here.