Special election announced to fill Bill Poole’s seat in the Alabama House of Representatives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A special election will soon be held to fill Rep. Bill Poole’s seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.

On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation setting Oct. 19 as the special primary election date to fill the Alabama House District 63 seat held by Bill Poole, who will leave to become state finance director. House District 63 includes Tuscaloosa, Northport and greater Tuscaloosa County.

If necessary, a special primary runoff will be held Nov. 16 and the special general election will be held February 1, 2022.

“While I know the state will gain immense benefit of Rep. Poole serving as our new State Finance Director, he is leaving big shoes to fill in HD – 63,” Ivey said in a statement released Monday. “Today’s announcement will ensure the good people in this district find a qualified individual to represent their interests in Montgomery as soon as possible.”

The qualifying deadline will be Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and other parties is Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.