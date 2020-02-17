Roy Moore talks Senate Race 2020 and highlights career

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore joined Art Franklin on Presidents Day to talk about the 2020 Senate Race and about the recent controversy surrounding the 10 Commandments monument.

“Alabama voters won’t be fooled in 2020.”

Moore explained the meaning behind this campaign phrase.

Moore said, “I think we’ve been fooled for many years. People of Alabama are supposed to elect their senators. But when you get in the campaign, you’ll find that most of the money comes out of Washington D.C. That’s true in this campaign, three out of the top four are funded out of Washington D.C. As long as Washington controls who elects the senator, then they control that.”

Moore stated he is staying in the race for the people of Alabama. He added that Alabamians were fooled last time and also in the 2020 race.

“People out of Washington are controlling this. In fact, one of the main groups that represented Luther Strange and left has represented a person in this race. They’ve even adopted a different communication with the people. They’ve picked up what I’ve been successful in and kind of adopted that,” Moore said.

Bringing back the 10 Commandments

Moore installed the 10 Commandments in Montgomery, sparking protests and controversy.

“It’s the most important issue facing our country,” Moore said in defense of the action. “I understand the problems with immigration, with foreign trade…I understand those problems, I understand the military because I am a military person, I fought in Vietnam, I’m a judge, I understand the judge problem. The most important problem is our lack of morality, and that lack of morality springs from our distance from God. When you take God out of something, then you get the consequences and people don’t understand why that’s true.”

Moore states he is still opposed to gay marriage and believes that the legalization of marijuana is a state right.

Key takeaway

For the 2020 election, Moore encourages voters to look at a candidate’s history.

Moore said, “Look at what a candidate has done, not what they say. We have these commercials funded by Washington that say ‘I’m a Christian conservative,’ ‘I do this, I do that, I stand for this,’ basically, what have they done? I have taken a stance with 10 Commandments, against same-sex marriage as chief justice. I’ve lost my job twice, and for that they criticized me and yet they want politicians to take a stance.”

