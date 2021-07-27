Cassius Lanier wins Tuscaloosa special election by wide margin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Unofficial results have been posted in a Tuscaloosa special election for City Council District 7. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

The election is a rematch between Cassius Lanier and Sonya McKinstry. An election battle between the two in March, which Lanier won by 28 votes, was overturned by a judge in April.

Turnout has been low in the election, with the city reporting around 15% of registered voters casting ballots today.

Unofficial results, as reported by the City of Tuscaloosa, are below.

These results are final, but unofficial until certified. The Tuscaloosa City Council is scheduled to certify election results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.