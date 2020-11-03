Republicans try to reclaim Alabama Senate seat from Jones

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville gestures while greeting supporters after he defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republicans are looking to reclaim a U.S. Senate seat that was taken away from them three years ago in once reliably red Alabama.

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones faces a challenge from former college football coach Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville is expected to benefit from an endorsement by Republican President Donald Trump, who remains popular among white voters in Alabama.

Jones has a 4-1 spending advantage. He became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter century after defeating Roy Moore in 2017.

