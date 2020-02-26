Rep. Bradley Bryne gives update on 2020 campaign, talks coronavirus, education and immigration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Congressman Bradley Bryne returns to the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the latest on his Senate 2020 campaign trail.

Bryne started his visit by explaining his latest campaign advertisements and whether being endorsed by President Donald Trump is something to vie for.

Bryne said, “Well the president has asked me to the White House to celebrate the end of his impeachment and called out my name, thanked me. I’m the only one in the race that can say that. And he called the state of Alabama out, which is great.”

Bryne states that he is the only one in the race that is fighting to support the president.

“He knows it and appreciates it, that is why he said what he said. That does make me stand out in this race. I’m hearing that from voters out and about saying, ‘you’re the guy fighting for the president, and that is what we want,'” said Bryne.

Bryne notes how he votes in agreement for President Trump “97% of the time” while in Congress. Bryne expresses regret for a 2016 released statement alluding that President Trump (a candidate at the time) was unfit for the presidency.

“I regret it. I voted for the president. I provided money for the ‘Get Out and Vote’ operation in Florida. And when it got to the point where it really mattered, which was that impeachment fight, I was one of the top people fighting for him. And that’s why he invited me to the White House along with 12 other House members and thanked me for what I did,” Tuberville.

Views on coronavirus

Bryne believes that coronavirus will inevitably spread because it is “extremely contagious.” He states that the federal government is doing what needs to be done to contain the virus.

“I think we are going to have to put more money into the system. I think we’re going to have to give the professionals the tools that they need [to fight the virus]. The rest of us need to play our role: wash your hands a lot, be careful about being around people who are coughing a lot, make sure to let people know if you suspect someone got this disease and if you think you have the disease, go get help right away, don’t wait!” Tuberville said.

Bryne on immigration

“Build the wall and the border,” Bryne said.

Bryne also said that the government should give more personnel and equipment to the border wall. He suggests that the asylum wall should be changed and to fix the legal immigration program.

“That way we’re picking the right people to come into the country and not just let people to come across willy-nilly,” Bryne said.

Thoughts on education

Bryne wants to downside government involvement in education and to instead promote state-level involvement.

