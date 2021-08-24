Randall Woodfin wins Birmingham mayoral election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will have four more years of Randall Woodfin.

Woodfin, the city’s 30th mayor who was first elected in 2017, won the city’s top post for a second time Tuesday night, beating out seven other candidates to retain his office.

Most notably, former Mayor William Bell and Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales were two of the seven challengers that vied for the city’s top position.

Bell conceded the race around 9:10 p.m., congratulating Mayor Woodfin on a race well-run.

“Let’s stay positive and keep moving forward,” Bell said.

Scales has not yet conceded.

This year’s election and the last one in 2017 shared a common theme: one mayor trying to fend off several candidates to hold onto his office. During the last election, then-Mayor Bell faced off against 11 candidates, including then-hopeful Woodfin. Woodfin and Bell received the two highest vote counts with 40.8% and 36.5% respectively, forcing the campaign into a runoff.

On October 3, 2017, Woodfin secured his position in a runoff by garnering 58.9% of the vote compared to Bell’s 41%.

Between 2009 and 2017, Woodfin served as assistant city attorney and was also on the Birmingham Board of Education from 2015 until his election as mayor.

Two of his most notable accomplishments in his first term were the Birmingham Promise, a program aimed at providing tuition assistance to the city’s graduates, and a program where the city pardoned 15,000 people with misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions between 1990 and 2020.

Woodfin campaigned with a number of high-profile endorsements, including one from President Joe Biden and former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones.