Race for local senate seat heats up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The race to replace a retiring state senator is heating up.

Rep. Merika Coleman, who currently represent State House District 57, announced today that she will seek the seat being vacated by Sen. Priscilla Dunn, who has told media outlets that she will not seek another term representing Senate District 19.

“I am extremely excited to make the announcement of my run for Alabama State Senate District 19, a district I have so passionately served and lived in a majority of my life,” Coleman said in a press release. “This community and state mean so much to me, and I hope the residents of District 19 will entrust their faith in me to serve as their State Senator.”

Coleman was elected to her current house seat in 2002 and is currently an Associate Professor of Political Science at Miles College.

Coleman joins Rep. Louise Alexander, also a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, in vying for the seat.

Rep. Rod Scott, a third Alabama House member, has also expressed interest in the position, but has not yet made a decision on his candidacy.

Alabama Senate District 19 encompasses areas in west Birmingham, including Fairfield, Bessemer, and Hueytown.