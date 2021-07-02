Prison officer, former local official makes run for governor

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL – DECEMBER 12: I voted stickers are displayed on a voting machine as democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones casts his ballot at Brookwood Baptist Church on December 12, 2017 in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Doug Jones is facing off against Republican Roy Moore in a special election for U.S. Senate. (Photo by Justin […]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A corrections officer and former county commissioner is making a longshot bid for governor.

Republican Stacy George, 52, on Thursday announced his bid for the GOP nomination. George criticized government-ordered business shutdowns during the pandemic. He stressed the need to address prison overcrowding.

George said his work as a corrections officer has given him insight into the state prison system that most elected officials do not have.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey last month announced that she would be seeking a second full term in office.

George finished a distant second when he challenged then-Gov. Robert Bentley in 2014.