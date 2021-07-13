Paschal, Weaver win special state elections

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The results of two special elections in central Alabama have declared winners Tuesday night.

Kenneth Paschal (R) has won the House District 73 seat, defeating Democratic challenger Sheridan Black. Paschal becomes the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama State Legislature since Reconstruction in 1875.

“I want to thank the voters of Shelby County for the trust they placed in me today. I had never run for office before, but I feel like our campaign was really embraced by the people. I think they were looking for an outsider. As I’ve said all along, we have too many politicians that can’t seem to get things done or stand up for what they believe. I’m running for God and country. I think that really resonated with folks,” Paschal said.

Republican April Weaver defeated Virginia Teague Applebaum for the Senate District 14 seat. She was a former Alabama representative as well as a member of the Trump administration. Weaver replaces former State Senator Cam Ward who was appointed the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons in December.

“I am honored that the people of District 14 have placed their trust in me to be their voice of representation in the Senate,” Weaver said. “I pledge to put their interests at the forefront of my work each day while also fighting for and preserving our conservative rights and freedoms. As a lifelong resident of this district, I know the people and the communities, and I will work my hardest to enhance their quality of life and see that our district is positioned to flourish.”

Paschal won the election by getting nearly 75% of the votes in Shelby County. Weaver claimed over 80% of the vote in Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties.