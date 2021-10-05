Parker, Moore discuss changes they would make if elected to District 4 seat of Birmingham City Council

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday marks runoff elections for the District 4 and 9 seats on the Birmingham City Council.

In District 4, incumbent William Parker will face J.T. Moore. During the general election in August, Parker received 42% of the vote over Moore’s 23%, which led to the runoff.

Moore is a newcomer to Birmingham politics and said that if elected, he will bring a new and fresh perspective to the council. A major goal of Moore’s is to increase awareness with residents on how to create change in the community, including reaching out to neighborhood associations. Moore also has plans to partner with nonprofit organizations and work with youth to make the communities they live in better.

“You know paving streets and addressing these abandoned lots and vacant lots the building thing we need to do is build community,” Moore said.

Parker has served as District 4’s representative on the council for eight years. He said his knowledge gained during his time in office will best serve residents. Parker hopes if he wins another term, he will improve infrastructure by paving more streets and working on neighborhood revitalization. He also hopes to get more funding to help move Birmingham forward, including in its fight against COVID-19.

“I have a keen understanding of how we continue to make improvements in District 4, understanding how we make sure to improve our streets also having the funding necessary,” Parker said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.