Northport to vote for new mayor

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Three candidates in Northport want to become the city’s next mayor.

On Tuesday, voters in the West Alabama city in Tuscaloosa county will head to the polls to vote for a new mayor and city council. After serving as mayor four years current Mayor Donna Aaron is not running for re-election.

The three mayoral candidates running for the position are Bobby Herndon, Dale Phillips and Shawn Blackburn.

Bobby Herndon is no stranger to politics, he is a former mayor of Northport who served two terms from 2008-2016. He works in Northport as a land surveyor but wants to run the city as mayor one more time. He believes his political experience will help lead the city if elected.

While serving as mayor Herndon was able to double the police and fire department training budget. He also increased the annual street resurfacing by 50%.

Dale Phillips is also a mayoral candidate. He served 27 years working in the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department as the Violent Crimes Unit commander. He now works as the Deputy State Director for Dixie Youth Baseball. Phillips wants to bring in new businesses and attract new residents to move to the city.

Phillips says he wants to make improvements in three categories: Invest in Infrastructure, grow Northport’s future and strengthen the community. That means Investing in local roads and bridges in Northport, aggressively pursue economic and industrial development and add more training and educational resources for the city’s first responders.

Shawn Blackburn is the third candidate running for Mayor of Northport. He also wants to bring in new businesses and continue growth and hopes to make improvements to Northport’s riverfront. Blackburn currently works for the city of Northport in the department of Information Technology. He used to work for the University of Alabama.

Blackburn says he has a three-prong approach for our success: Increase Transparency, Accountability and Government Efficiency. And community Involvement and Development and Education and Workforce Development.

Election day is Aug. 25 in Northport.

