North Alabama native John Roberts announces campaign for US congress

In a news release, John Roberts said he would focus on bringing jobs to the north Alabama area and focus on strengthening the local economy. (Photo courtesy John Roberts for Congress)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville man has added his name into the race for the Fifth Congressional District.

John Roberts, a north Alabama native, announced his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Roberts said he would focus on bringing jobs to the local economy.

“I built my career in Huntsville as a job creator. I worked to bring opportunity directly to the district. The 5th District is pro-business and supports jobs that keep our country safe. I plan on keeping it that way,” John Roberts, U.S. House District 5 Candidate

Roberts, who recently served as the Business Retention and Expansion Director at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, joins a Republican primary field that, as of Tuesday, had four other candidates:

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong

Huntsville City Schools teacher Andy Blalock

former Huntsville City Schools Superintendant Casey Wardynski

Harrison Wright

The release added that Roberts co-founded the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy, serves on the executive team for Free 2 Teach, the North Alabama American Red Cross Board, the Huntsville Housing Authority Advisory Committee, and remains involved with both the Homebuilding Academy and the University of Alabama Blackburn Institute – a program of leadership development and civic engagement focused on improving the state of Alabama.

Roberts grew up in Hartselle and now lives in Huntsville with his wife Madison.

As of Tuesday, no Democrats had filed to run for the seat, and no official paperwork regarding Roberts’ campaign had been posted on the Federal Election Commission website.

FEC paperwork through June 30 showed Dale Strong had raised the most money out of all the House candidates – $419,009 – and had the most cash available – $285,618 ($40,000 of which came as a loan)

Wardynski had raised $103,227, with $81,162 cash available.

Blalock had raised $3,653, with $2,224 cash available.

No fundraising data was available for Wright.