BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In one of the biggest local races in central Alabama, Mark Pettway was re-elected as sheriff of Jefferson County.

Pettway, who was elected Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff in 2018, defeated Navy Seal Jared Hudson 102,440 to 94,077.

Pettway has worked in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, while Hudson has spent the last 13 years working with police department across the country to train officers.