MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A runoff election today will determine who’s the heavy favorite to win Alabama’s open seat in the US Senate. Republicans pick from two high-profile members of the GOP.

Mo Brooks and Katie Britt both curried favor with former president Trump. Brooks had his endorsement originally–that was withdrawn–now Trump backs Britt.

Today voter turnout is expected to be low–the Secretary of State predicting 10 to 15 percent–which means fewer people will decide who the Republican candidate is. With a state that leans so heavily to the right the victor, today may be the victor in November’s general election.

Britt also has what appears to be a commanding lead in polling. According to our latest Nexstar, Emmerson College, the Hill Poll published last week, said Britt got about 50% of the vote compared to Brooks’ third–that’s a survey of 1000 people–a sizable chunk though were about 19 percent were undecided. The winner faces democratic candidate Will Boyd in November.