LIVE: Watch now and follow our live blog as candidates participate in tonight’s mayoral debate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Candidates for Birmingham mayor are facing off in a debate co-hosted by CBS 42 and other media outlets.

You can follow along below for text updates as the debate progresses. More recent updates will appear at the top of the page, and you can scroll down for information from earlier in the debate.

6:54 p.m. – Philemon Hill is asked about his priorities. He says dealing with COVID-19 is number one. Next up he says revitalizing neighborhoods is important. Finally, he says expanding the airport.

Commissioner Scales is asked about senior citizen care. Scales says that she has already provided senior services as a commissioner.

6:52 p.m. – Cerissa Brown is asked what her biggest failure in life has been. She says she should’ve tried harder for more opportunities in high school and middle school.

6:51 p.m. – CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson asks former Mayor Bell about the new census numbers. He says that Birmingham has been losing population for a while. He says his administration had many strategies to reverse this and that they worked. He says the biggest concern of citizens is the education and shootings in the city. with change in leadership, he says, we can improve quality of life.

6:49 p.m. – Candidates are being introduced.

6:45 p.m. – The debate will begin shortly.

6:30 p.m. – The debate is scheduled to begin.