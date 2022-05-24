BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama’s 2022 primary elections. All times are local (CT).

7:30 p.m.

Less than 1% of the votes have been reported. Gov. Kay Ivey leads the Republican gubernatorial race by nearly 60% of the vote. Tim James is in second, followed by Lindy Blanchard.

On the Democratic side, Yolanda Rochelle Flowers holds a slim lead over Malika Sanders Fortier with 1% of the votes being reported.

Will Boyd and Katie Britt hold leads in their respective Senate races and incumbent Attorney General Steve Marshall leads challenger Harry Still III by nearly 80%.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler holds 50% of the voting so far with Wes Allen coming in at a close second. In the race for Supreme Court place 5, Greg Cook is hanging on to an 11% advantage over Debra Jones.

7 p.m.

Alabamians have cast their votes in the 2022 Alabama primary elections as the polls have officially closed across the state.

Candidates will have to garner 50% or more of the total votes Tuesday in order to avoid a runoff and move on to the general election in November. If a runoff is needed, it will take place June 21.

Secretary of State John Merrill told CBS 42 that he would characterize the voter turnout Tuesday as “moderate.”

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.