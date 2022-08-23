JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT).

9:50 p.m.

Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes.

9:30 p.m.

The city of Mountain Brook released unofficial election results in the latest bid for city council members.

Three positions for Mountain Brook city council are currently being projected to be won by Graham Smith (Place 1), William S. “Billy” Pritchard (Place 3) and Lloyd Shelton (Place 5).

Results will become official upon the City Council’s election canvass scheduled for noon on Aug. 30.

Two other cities within Jefferson County are counting votes tonight as well. Gadsen citizens cast their votes for a new mayor following current mayor Sherman Guyton’s decision to not run for re-election. He has held the position as Gadsden mayor since 2006.

Current Bessemer mayor Kenneth Gulley, who was elected in 2010, is seeking re-election and faces off against Louise Alexander, Wallace Anger and LaTricia Crusoe.

If needed, municipal runoff elections will be held on Sept. 20. Administration takes office on Nov. 7.