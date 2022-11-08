BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT).

This article will be updated once polls close at 7 p.m. on election day. You need a valid, government-issued ID to vote. Click here for the latest election results.

Voters in Alabama will choose between candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, justices of the state supreme court, and secretary of state. Voters will also choose between candidates running to represent them in the state legislature and U.S. Congress.

Additionally, ten amendments to the Alabama constitution are on the ballot across Alabama. Click here for information on each amendment.

Stay with CBS 42 News all day for live coverage and updates of the 2022 Midterm Elections.