JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, for the first time, Jefferson County School Board members will be elected by district, not at-large. It will start with districts three and five this time.

“The goal was to make the voting area more equitable,” District 3 Incumbent Donna Pike said.

This is a value that is very important to her opponent, Stephanie Floyd.

“I see some inequities and some inequalities in the system that I would like to change,” Floyd said. “I think it’s something that is worth its weight in gold to have someone that you can turn to and say hey I don’t believe that this is fair, I would like to see this change, someone that resides here and has children that have gone to school here so I can see I just the way they see it.”

Floyd said education is the other key – a value instilled by both of her parents who are educators.

“I want them to be able to graduate and have a piece of paper that allows them to go out and get a job that doesn’t necessarily pay minimum wage,” Floyd said. “My goal is to make sure that I support all of our children.”

Preparing children for their tomorrows after graduation, even if that decision does not involve going to college.

“The children and moving our educational system forward and making it the best it can be is my goal,” Pike said. “There’s so many wonderful things going on so we’re going to just keep moving.”

Pike said careers will also be accelerated in a new Fultondale high school and JCIB school.

“The children come first, that’s what they would say, and that’s how it has to be,” Pike said.

District 5 incumbent and President Carita Venable will be on the ballot Tuesday. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn about your voting district here.