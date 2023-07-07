BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three candidates vying to become the next Jefferson County commissioner for district five.

The seat was vacated by Steve Ammons after he stepped down to become CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance at the end of May.

David Silverstein and Jeff Wise are both Mountain Brook developers while Judge Mike Bolin is from Vestavia Hills and served as an Alabama Supreme Court Justice.

Silverstein says if elected, he wants to help retain and bring new businesses to Jefferson County.

“We need to grow our employers here bring new employers to our community to create new jobs, enhance our workforce, increase tax revenue,” Silverstein said. “So I look forward to helping market what a great place this is to those who may be thinking about coming to the county and being apart of what we have here which is very special.”

Wise says he will bring a servant attitude to the commission if he is elected.

“I want to be someone that listens to the population, that listens to what they have to say because we have people who are tremendously talented and have ideas that can move the county forward,” Wise said. “Somebody just needs to listen to them then act on the things that are positive and capable of doing.”

Judge Mike Bolin was unable to be interviewed Friday, but during a recent interview with political analyst Steve Flowers Bolin shared what his focus would be on if elected.

“Concentrate on what you can on capital improvements because the public can see those and they can enjoy them for years or longer,” Bolin said.

The election to fill this seat will be on July 18. If needed, a runoff election will occur on August 8.