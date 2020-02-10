Jeff Sessions talks Senate 2020 race, his platform and Trump impeachment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senate Candidate Jeff Sessions joined Art Franklin to talk about the upcoming race and his expectations. In this full interview, Sessions talks about his relationship with President Donald Trump, his hopes to win back Alabama, his platform and opinions on President Trump’s impeachment and acquittal.
You can watch the interview in the video player above.
