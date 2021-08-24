In-depth coverage: Birmingham election live blog

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s municipal elections took place today, and CBS 42 is providing in-depth coverage of the races. Updates are below. The most recent updates will appear at the top. Scroll down for older information.

10:11 – Mayor Woodfin has taken the stage at his victory party. He acknowledged his opponents “for a well-fought race.” He said he received a call from former Mayor Bell in which his predecessor conceded and wished him well. Woodfin thanks God, his family, and his supporters.

10:10 – At this time candidates in school board districts 3, 6, and 8 will likely avoid runoffs. Candidates in districts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 9 could still end in runoffs.

10:04 – At this time, candidates in city council districts 2, 5, and 6 will likely avoid a runoff. Races in districts 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 could still lead to runoffs.

9:57 – CBS 42 has reported that Randall Woodfin has won a second term as Birmingham’s mayor.

9:40 – Mayor Woodfin has arrived at his election night party. He just posted the video below on Twitter.

Quick dance break before final results:

“Essence” — the core nature or most important quality of a person or thing. We all carry something that brings the very core nature of who we are! And what better what to express that quality then through dance?! Thank you to @UrsulaDance… pic.twitter.com/DwBNDD39AF — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) August 25, 2021

9:35 – Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales is speaking now. She has not conceded.

9:23 – So far, incumbents in city council races are performing well. Most are on track to avoid runoffs. School board races are much closer.

9:10 – Former Mayor Bell, who was seeking to take the city’s top office once again, has conceded the race to Mayor Woodfin.

7:40 – The first results of the mayoral election are coming in.

7:00 – Polls are closed throughout the city. Secretary of State John Merrill has said that turnout is “moderate to light.”