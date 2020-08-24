Hoover mayoral election pits current mayor against city council president

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two candidates with a background in public safety will face off in the election for mayor of Hoover Tuesday.

Brocato aims to grow the relationship with Hoover schools. He’s touted the placement of a school resource officer in every building.

Smith also aims to have an enhanced partnership with the school district, writing that education ‘should be the cornerstone of our community.’

Brocato lists several other key issues on his website, including growing the economy, solving traffic issues, maintaining public safety, building diversity, and improving security at the Riverchase Galleria.

On Smith’s website, he lists issues like budget spending, balancing big city access with small-town neighborhoods, and moving from diversity to community as issues in the city.

