Here’s some resources to help you vote in Alabama’s upcoming elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Birmingham city elections coming on August 24, here is where you can register, update information or apply for an absentee ballot.

Register to Vote: Visiting this page will take you to the Alabama Secretary of State website where you can register to vote in a variety of methods.

Absentee Voting Instructions: This is a document that explains everything you need to know about absentee voting in the state of Alabama.

Find Your Polling Location: This is where you can find your nearest polling station.

Election Information: This is a year-by-year primary resource for elections in Alabama. These pages can provide a quick reference to answer questions on topics such as voter registration, the dates of elections and voting procedures.

Voter ID Requirements: This page explains what IDs are eligible at polling stations.

