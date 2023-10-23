BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama House District 55 awaits its next representative, Travis Hendrix and Sylvia Swayne continue campaigning and canvasing ahead of the Tuesday special election.

Incumbent Fred Plump Jr., who previously held the position as District 55’s representative, was charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice in May of 2023. Plump, 76 at the time, resigned that same month, leaving the seat open.

Later, in June, he pled guilty to the charges brought against him.

“I decided to call my representative and found that I didn’t have one anymore,” Swayne said in an interview with CBS 42.

Hendrix and Swayne are the two remaining candidates following a Sept. 26 special election among seven.

The runoff election will be held on Tuesday with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.