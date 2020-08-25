Helena to select a new mayor in Tuesday’s election

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are vying for the Helena mayor’s office: Brian Puckett and Scott Summerlin.

The outgoing mayor, Mark Hall, announced he would not run for a third term, leaving the office to one of the new faces.

Puckett and Summerlin are both longtime Helena residents and active within the community.

Puckett is currently on the Helena City Council after being appointed to the seat in January 2019. Since taking office, Puckett says he’s focused on safety, growth, and infrastructure.

According to Puckett’s website, he’s responsible for proposals to bring a full-time SRO to Helena Elementary School and installing lights at crosswalks to protect pedestrians.

Puckett is also the Vice Chairman and Secretary for the city’s Beautification Board.

During a mayoral debate with his competitor, Puckett said he values being able to give back to his community.

On the other side of the ballot, Summerlin states he is not a politician, but a public servant who spent the last 25 years working in law enforcement.

His background in law enforcement is similar to the incumbent. Summerlin retired from the police force in 2019, and in previous interviews, said he decided to run to get back into serving the community.

Since starting his campaign, Summerlin received endorsements from several community members, including veteran, Noah Galloway.

Summerlin says should he take office, he will focus on public safety, schools, and new projects to fit the community’s needs. He mentions city park improvements and preserving the small-town lifestyle that Helena is known for.

The candidates stand on very similar platforms, valuing education and public safety, but their vision for Helena differs when it comes to new businesses.

During a debate on Aug. 14, the two shared their thoughts on an Old Helena Entertainment District that would introduce an open container area where people could take alcoholic beverages outside of the businesses and consume them in the district between noon and midnight of that day.

“Think about what this is doing for our town. It’s making Old Town now a destination,” Puckett said.

“We got a few safety issues that have to be addressed with this,” Summerlin said.

Puckett says he is pro-growth and pro-business, while Summerlin says he wants to preserve the city’s uniqueness.

Both candidates share on social media, they have wanted to keep their campaigns respectful and have discouraged negativity toward each other.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Helena Sports Complex on Tuesday.

