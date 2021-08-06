Future Generations makes endorsements in Birmingham mayoral, city council races

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Future Generations has made several endorsements in Birmingham political races.

Future Generations, which describes itself as a “youth-founded, youth-led organization dedicated to strategically engaging in political campaigns” has made endorsements in the mayoral race as well as in several city council district races.

The organization endorsed Cerissa Brown for mayor in late June, but announced its endorsements for a slate of city council candidates Friday.

“We know that change can happen in an instant at city levels,” they posted on social media. “It’s why we are proud to announce an entire slate for Birmingham City Council to fight back against corruption, inflated police budgets, combat climate change, food deserts, and deliver economic prosperity that doesn’t leave anyone behind.”

Future generations endorsed the following candidates:

Cory Pettway for District 4

Erica “Star” Robbins for District 5

Celida Soto for District 8

Eric Hall for District 9

The elections will be held on August 24.