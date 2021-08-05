Former Sen. Doug Jones endorses Randall Woodfin in Birmingham mayoral race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones has announced his endorsement of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin in his re-election bid.

In a video posted on Woodfin’s YouTube page, Jones announced the endorsement, highlighting several of what he characterized as “unprecedented investments in Birmingham’s people.”

“Randall led us through the challenges of COVID to make real progress for the people of Birmingham, but he isn’t stopping there,” Jones said. “Vision 2025 builds on the progress we’ve seen over the past four years — even more record investments in Birmingham’s people, communities, infrastructure and neighborhoods.”

Woodfin has announced his “Vision 2025” plan in recent weeks, saying he will continue making progress in the city if re-elected.

“On August 24th,” Jones concludes in the video, “Birmingham has the opportunity to keep making progress together under Mayor Woodfin’s leadership. Please join me in supporting his campaign and helping in any way you can.”

Woodfin will face seven other candidates in the August election: Cerissa A. Brown, William A. Bell, Napoleon Gonzalez, Philemon Hill, Lashunda Scales, Darryl Williams, Chris Woods.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on Aug. 24, a runoff election will be held Oct. 5 between the top two vote-getters.