Fairfield mayoral candidates discuss plan on improving the city

Click here for complete coverage on 2020 municipal elections in Central Alabama

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfield will have to choose who they want as mayor.

Several candidates on the ballot include Jennifer Craig, Michael Williams, former mayor Edward May, city councilor Cynthia Turner-McDowell, former councilman Fredrick Scott, incumbent mayor Eddie Penny and Jeffrey Rowser.

Fairfield has been a struggling city for years with voters this year keeping a close eye on who to vote for. Advance Auto Parts is the latest business that’s leaving the city. But other businesses were forced to shutter during the COVID-19 pandemic, making matters worse in an already financially strapped city that filed for bankruptcy in May, citing millions of dollars in debt.

Polls open at 7 a.m.

LATEST POSTS