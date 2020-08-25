Fairfield mayoral candidates discuss plan on improving the city

Click here for complete coverage on 2020 municipal elections in Central Alabama
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfield will have to choose who they want as mayor.
Several candidates on the ballot include Jennifer Craig, Michael Williams, former mayor Edward May, city councilor Cynthia Turner-McDowell, former councilman Fredrick Scott, incumbent mayor Eddie Penny and Jeffrey Rowser.
Fairfield has been a struggling city for years with voters this year keeping a close eye on who to vote for. Advance Auto Parts is the latest business that’s leaving the city. But other businesses were forced to shutter during the COVID-19 pandemic, making matters worse in an already financially strapped city that filed for bankruptcy in May, citing millions of dollars in debt.
Polls open at 7 a.m.
