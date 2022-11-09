BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Of Tuesday’s local elections, the Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney race was one to watch. Democratic incumbent Lynneice Washington won and will serve her second term.

District attorney Washington said she was incredibly grateful for all who showed out to vote, and that she is more than ready to continue serving the community as district attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff.

Washington said she is thankful to serve another term but that this opportunity would not be possible without the support of her team and family.

Though there have been stumbling blocks along the way, she said she would continue with love and passion for the job.

Moving forward, Washington said she hoped to continue her focus on promoting public safety, maintaining community trust, and empowering youth.

“There’s so much we’ve done, so much, but there’s so much more to do we have a lot of hurting children, we have a lot of crime, we have a lot of everything,” District Attorney Washington said. “So, for the next 6 years, I’m going to do what I have already done and just tackle everything. Every day I will work for the citizens of Jefferson County Bessemer Cut Off.”

To celebrate, District Attorney Washington said she first planned to rest, and then it’s back to work, serving the community.