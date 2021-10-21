Cynthia Almond sworn in to Alabama House of Representatives after being sole candidate for House 63 seat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Cynthia Almond, an attorney and former president of the Tuscaloosa City Council, will be joining the Alabama House of Representatives earlier than expected.

Almond, who was the sole candidate for the District 63 seat for the House, was declared a certificate of election by Secretary of State John Merrill and sworn in to the House Wednesday. With this, there will be no need for an election.

Almond, a 16-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa council, had won the Republican primary for the seat back in August. No Democratic candidates or third-party candidates had been qualified.

The House District 63 seat was previously held by Bill Poole, who stepped down to became the state finance director.