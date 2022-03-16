BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Former President Donald Trump could be pulling his endorsement of Mo Brooks – that’s according to the Washington Examiner.

If this happens, our CBS 42 Political Analyst, Steve Flowers, said it could be detrimental to the Brooks’ campaign.

Flowers said Brooks’ numbers were already dropping and that was with the Trump endorsement. Now, a new poll from McLaughlin & Associates shows Katie Britt and Mike Durant as clear frontrunners for Alabama’s Senate Race.

The Mo Brooks Campaign sent us this statement:

“Here’s the deal: Katie Britt and her team put out a bogus poll, then lied to President Trump about it. She’s still in third place where her pathetic campaign has always been, and that might explain the President’s mind set– they lied to him. The matter has been addressed, President Trump knows Katie Britt lied to him, he knows she’s Mitch McConnell’s candidate, and he’ll remember this episode. He also knows Mike Durant’s campaign is being funded by Never Trumpers. There is no other choice for President Trump: not Mitch McConnell’s candidate, and not a Never Trumper. President Trump also knows Mo’s position on 2020 has never changed: the 2020 election was fraught with voter fraud and election theft on a massive scale, and that Mo Brooks was the ONLY one in this race to stand with him on January 6th.”

Flowers said the Britt and Brooks campaigns need to change their campaign tone if they plan to keep jabbing one another, otherwise Durant could take the lead because of the negative ads.

“They’re going to have to reassess this thing,” Flowers said. “Mike Durant is the one they will have to start attacking. They will have to change their entire strategy on this thing.”

Mike Durant’s Campaign sent us this statement:

“It’s no surprise that pro-Trump patriot Mike Durant’s campaign is resonating with Alabamians. Mike’s running to stand up to the failing Biden administration because the career politicians won’t. Unlike his opponents, Mike Durant is a political outsider with real world experience to deliver for Alabama.”

Flowers said Trump pulling his endorsement would be the end of the Brooks campaign because he relied on that endorsement. He said it’s not clear if Trump will select another candidate – but he does say candidates with endorsements typically in Alabama do not win.

Katie Britt’s Campaign sent us this statement:

“Alabama loves President Trump, and President Trump loves and understands Alabama,” said Sean Ross. “What we’re hearing from hardworking patriots in every corner of our state is that they miss President Trump’s strong leadership, and they believe Katie will be the best candidate to fight for President Trump’s America First agenda in the Senate. They don’t want a flip-flopping career politician, and they don’t want a Trojan Horse candidate recruited by Never Trumpers and funded by California liberals. That’s why Katie’s momentum continues to grow every day on the campaign trail. Alabamians know that she will defend our Christian conservative values and preserve the American Dream for our children and our children’s children.”