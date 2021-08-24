City sees shake-ups in Birmingham school board races

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s school board may soon look significantly different.

Tuesday’s elections led to two defeated incumbents, two more headed to runoffs, and two fresh faces. Only two incumbents — Mary Boehm and Sonja Smith — held onto their seats.

Incumbent Doug Ragland will face Sherman Collins Jr. in a runoff to represent district one.

Incumbent Le’Darius Hilliard will face challenger Jason Meadows in a runoff to represent district nine.

Incumbents Terri Michal, district two, and Daagye Hendricks, district four, lost their seats to challengers Neonta Williams and Derrick Billups, respectively.

The board will also see the addition of two new faces — James Sullivan and Leticia Watkins — who won elections for open seats.

Birmingham has nine school board districts. Walter “Big Walt” Wilson, who represents district seven, ran unopposed.

Runoff elections will be held Oct. 5.

You can see full Birmingham election results here.