BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, voters in central Alabama will head out for two special elections.

West Alabama voters in House District 16 can choose between Republican Bryan Brinyark and Democrat John Underwood. CBS 42 spoke with Brinyark when he was up against Brad Cox in a runoff election last October.

House District 16 represents portions of Fayette, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties. Kyle South resigned in June from the position to serve as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

On Monday, Underwood told CBS 42 that his biggest priorities are broadband and hospitals for rural areas. He served as the assistant chief for the Fayette Police Department and is currently a county commissioner.

Voters in northern Blount County will also head to the polls for a special primary election for Senate District 9.

Republicans Brock Colvin, Stacy George, and Wesley Kitchens are running for the seat that was vacated by Clay Scofield, who resigned in October.

You can read statements from all three candidates from our sister station WHNT.

CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers said voter turnout is what will decide the Senate seat.

“I do not know philosophically in that Senate District 9 there’s any difference,” Flowers said. “It’s really which one you think does a better job representing the senate district.”

Flowers said Brinyark will be favored in the House race Tuesday. He also said severe weather Monday night into Tuesday may have an impact on the election.

“There’s a low turnout for special elections anyway so the weather does not help,” Flowers said. “They know pretty much who is going to show up to vote. This race is more about getting voter turnout.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.